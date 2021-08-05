Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The challenge is one of the world’s largest annual sustainability competitions, rewarding start-ups that successfully combine sustainability, entrepreneurship, and creativity to tackle environmental challenges. Former jury members include Dame Ellen MacArthur and Sir Richard Branson.

Founded by James Longcroft in Edinburgh, Choose Packaging designs plastic free packaging alternatives. The company has developed a paper bottle described as “100% natural, sustainable and vegan-friendly which will take less than a year, instead of a few centuries to degrade.”

Up for an award - the team at Choose Packaging

Choose Packaging is among 25 contestants from around Europe hoping to make it to October's grand final in Amsterdam, where the winner will receive 500,000 euros.

D’Arcy Nicholl, chief commercial officer of Choose, said: “This prestigious competition has identified companies directly addressing climate change and the environmental issues we face on our planet.

“We believe that soon, plastic packaging will become a thing of the past. It’s really inspiring to see The Postcode Lottery give so much backing to companies striving to make the world a better place.”

Choose Packaging are pioneering change

Sigrid van Aken, CEO of Postcode Lotteries, said: “The Challenge promotes the development of new green products and services that will speed up the transition towards a low carbon economy.

"There are strong contenders among the five British companies shortlisted, who each present an innovative approach to change the way a commodity is produced, to go some way to contributing towards a more sustainable planet.”

