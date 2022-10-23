Staff at a popular East Lothian pub will pull their last pints on New Year’s Day, with spiralling costs set to see it close its doors for good.

Business owners Michelle McLellan and Calum Wilson announced that they would be shutting The Goth pub, in Prestonpans’ High Street, in January. Michelle, who took over the pub with Calum in 2018, said they had been forced to make the decision after they received an email stating that electricity bills would total £8,000 per month.

"It’s mostly due to the rising cost of electricity,” she told the Evening News, adding: “To be honest it’s all the bills in general.”

Staff at The Goth in Prestonpans will pull their last pints on January 1 2023

Michelle said the decision was a hard one to make, but that she was left with no choice but to close the pub’s doors. And she said that, although she had been left “completely devastated", she is determined to honour all bookings that customers have made up until the New Year.

"We have spoken to our staff and we are all committed to honouring all bookings until the end of the year,” she said, adding that the pub will go out with a bang, with live music in the main bar on January 1 – the last trading day. “We would like to thank all our customers for their continued support over the past four years. Without your support, we would not have had some of the best times, memories and laughs as we have had. And these will be fondly remembered.

"We also would like to thank the musicians for the amazing entertainment you have provided us and the customers with. A massive thank you to Gordon Prestoungrange, our landlord, for all his support, trust and faith in us to look after his building.

"Lastly we want to praise all our past and present staff for making our time here one of the best. Without you all this would not have been possible and for that we are truly grateful.”

Many regulars at the pub took to social media to express their sadness at the news, with one having described The Goth as “the place to be”.

One said: “You have put so much effort into turning it around, and keeping going through the pandemic and now the crazy cost of living and energy. Well done for all that you've done there, you and your staff should feel very proud. And your support of all types of live music has been outstanding. What a loss.”