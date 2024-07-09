Edinburgh couple open new eaterie Bistro Coco at Broughton Street having worked in its previous incarnation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Maxime Sissani, 36, is the chef and owner of the recently opened Bistro Coco with his wife Charlie Passemard, 39. Originally from the south of France, the couple have been living in Edinburgh for 14 years.
Max has been a chef for 20 years and Charlie a floor manager for 15 years. Max had been working as the head chef in the Broughton Street premises, previously known as Educated Flea. He was the head chef for nine years and executive chef for three businesses ran by the previous owners, with Charlie also a floor manager at Educated Flea.
It was always Max’s dream to start his own restaurant and now the couple have opened Bistro Coco, as well as recently having a baby.
He said: “We can hardly put into words on how happy we are to have taken over this beautiful restaurant on Broughton street. It is, for us, a dream come true.
“The culmination of 20 years of hard work and passion. We’re so proud and excited about this opportunity.
“Our only wish now is to live that dream for many years to come and hopefully become a worthy addition to Edinburgh’s food scene.”
Max also managed to keep on the staff from Educated Flea, with his right hand chef Renata and manager Debora.
Max added that his food is largely inspired by his French heritage and training, combined with 20 years working in the kitchen cooking different cuisines. He adds a good pinch of what he brought back from his travels and his love of good local and seasonal product.
Bistro Coco is open from Wednesday to Sunday for lunch and dinner, with everything on the menu homemade.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.