Edinburgh creative agency Lux ushers in four-day week as profits lift

Lux said it had introduced its four-day (32-hour) working week with no reduction in salary as part of all employee contracts.

Following a pilot kicking off pre-lockdown, the agency reports that overall efficiency has increased by 24 per cent year-on-year resulting in a 30 per cent increase in profitability.

Co-founder Alice Will said: “The world of work and traditional 9-5 convention needs to evolve to meet modern day life. We’ve taken a holistic view on business management and find our people and creativity thrive in a culture where the team feel nurtured, energised and autonomous in their roles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mhairi MacLeod and Alice Will are the founders of Edinburgh-based creative agency Lux, which specialises in the food and drink sector.

“Our experience has been overwhelmingly positive and is proof that decreasing working hours/days optimises performance and increases productivity - offering both a better balance for our team and increased profitability for the business. It’s a win-win.”

Working in partnership with Magenta HR, Lux - founded in 2012 - undertook a consultation and pilot period spanning two years before formalising the new working arrangement this month.

Gayle Templeton, HR consultant at Magenta HR, said: “Adopting a progressive approach to ways of working, Lux is one of the businesses at the forefront of the four-day work week conversation taking place in the UK right now.

“With trials of a four-day week set to launch across the world this year, Lux’s success shows businesses can expect to see increased productivity and profitability. In addition, we anticipate longer-term pros of more flexible working will include decreased absences and increased employee retention.”

A message from the Editor: