Edinburgh creatives teach US whisky students at Moonshine University

Designers from an Edinburgh branding agency are now making regular transatlantic crossings to teach students in the US.

Creative directors at Contagious have been selected to share their insights on the branding experience in distilleries through a series of lectures at the renowned Moonshine University in Kentucky.

The school, in the heart of bourbon country, provides education, training and support for start-ups, whisky industry professionals and those aspiring to a career in the sector.

Contagious has undertaken a number of high-profile whisky design projects, including Angels Envy in Louisville, the Irish Whiskey Academy in Dublin and Glengoyne Distillery near Loch Lomond.

Business and creative director Jason Dobson said the lectures were an opportunity “to share our insights on the approach a business should take in the delivery of their brand home and visitor experience”.

Colin Blake, director of spirits education at Moonshine University, added: “When I was travelling in Ireland and took a day to visit the Irish Whiskey Academy, I was blown away. It was such a beautiful, engaging, educating, well thought-out experience.

"So, when I crossed paths with one of its designers from Contagious, the first thing I thought about was 'how can I get this Brit to travel to Kentucky to teach a class?’"

Founded in 2001 by managing director Matt Chapman, Contagious specialises in the design and delivery of brand experiences for global drinks companies.