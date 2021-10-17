Edinburgh dog trainer celebrates top business award

Suzanne Gould, owner of Edinburgh Holistic Dogs aka The Rescue Dog Ranger won the best pet care business at Scotland’s Business Awards for Edinburgh and Lothian region at the Leonardo Murrayfield Hotel on Friday.

She specialises in training Romanian and foreign rescue dogs.

Suzanne started her Great Junction Street-based business in February 2017 after being made redundant as a fashion designer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suzanne Gould, owner of Edinburgh Holistic Dogs

She said: I am absolutely over the moon with pride at being named the winner.

“When I found out I was a finalist, I was so honoured but I never thought I’d be the overall winner.

“The other finalists were amazing too which makes this even more special to me.”She added: “It was a great evening.

“Everyone was there to cheer everyone else on as well as celebrate their own win. It was a great night.”

Suzanne, 37, lives with her adopted Old English Sheepdogs, Erick and Ally in Leith, and her business is her dream come true.

“I get to work with dogs every day,” she explained.

“I get to meet incredible dogs and their owners and I also get to be a part of amazing transformations with my training programmes.”Suzanne continued: “My business is still young, and to be recognised at Scotland’s Business Awards is fantastic.”

She said her clients love her friendly approach, constant support and the fun she brings to training.

Lizzie Bradford, a former client, paid tribute, adding: “Suzanne started working with my Romanian rescue dog, two weeks after he arrived. He was six months old and had a lot of anxiety, and I was feeling overwhelmed.

“Her approach is positive, kind, and detailed, so you know exactly the steps to take when working with your dog.”Suzanne saw off competition from a shortlist which also included Dofos Pet Stores, Central Pet Cremations and East Lothian Aquatics.

She now goes forward to the overall final which takes place in Glasgow on October 24.

It will feature all 16 regional winners which o reflect independent and local businesses.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.