Edinburgh executive search firm Carlyle inks new clients and senior appointment
Executive search specialist Carlyle is cheering a number of business wins as well as moving to support its growing board and advisory practice.
The firm, which was founded in 2002, says its primary services also comprise board and advisory, parallel search, senior interim, and research and market intelligence. Additionally, its annual salary survey, in partnership with digital industry trade body ScotlandIS, in March revealed findings on the wages of C-suite executives in high-growth technology businesses in Scotland, comparing base salary and equity levels at various stages of funding.
It also says that in addition to continued activity in finance with long-term clients like Tesco Bank, M&G Wealth, and Hastings Direct, it has seen strong demand at board level from fast-growth technology, and venture capital-backed businesses including xDesign, Zumo, Forensic Analytics, and Frog Systems.
Carlyle also flags growth in food and drink, including leadership assignments with Baxters and Macphie, and it recently completed the search for new Scotland Food & Drink chief executive Iain Baxter.
It has now revealed that recently appointed Alice Deakin takes on the role of principal at Carlyle, bringing more than 20 years of finance, commercial, and leadership experience.
She was finance boss at London Stock Exchange-listed IndigoVision, before helping run Deloitte’s chief financial officer programme, where she was a director, and also led the education function at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland, before establishing her own board coaching practice. Ms Deakin said: “It’s great to be on board, with continuing growth and exciting times ahead.”
Additionally, Lucy Seligman is the recruiter’s latest addition to its research and market intelligence team, taking up the role of researcher. Carlyle also recently welcomed its latest graduate, marking the seventh year of its graduate programme.
Carlyle founding partner Duggie Carlyle addressed current market conditions, stating: “Post-Covid has been a buoyant time at the senior level, with much of our portfolio growing or looking to augment their leadership teams for the future. Undoubtedly, there are challenging times ahead, but we plan to continue focusing on our clients, the quality of reporting and delivery, and the development of our services, brand, and people.”