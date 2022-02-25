The demand for staycation breaks soared with the onset of the pandemic and shows little sign of slowing down despite the improving situation regarding Covid-19.

The Edinburgh-based firm posted a £1 million turnover last year for the first time since being founded by Calum MacLeod and Alisdair Young in 2019.

With more than 500 feasibility studies already logged and dozens more scheduled for 2022, the firm has now expanded its sales division in anticipation of another hectic year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recruited: David Fleming Lewington

Three new hires have been brought in as Glampitect prepares to build on its strong foundation.

The trio of new recruits is headed by David Fleming Lewington, the former director of sales and marketing at National Farmers’ Union Scotland.

Callum Moffat has moved from the University of Edinburgh where he was a philanthropy officer, while Sam Gryckiewicz has joined up from the Henley Hut Co. in Oxfordshire.

Callum Moffat has joined the Glampitect sales team.

“I am delighted to welcome the new arrivals for the next phase of the Glampitect journey,” said Mr MacLeod. “We have grown quickly since formation and the sales team we now have in place will help us continue that trend.

“David comes with a great pedigree, has a deep understanding of the industry and extensive contacts in the farming world. He was actually a client of ours last year but liked the way we went about our business so much that he wanted to be involved!

“Similarly, we had done some previous work with Sam and his manufacturing experience will be a real asset to us while Callum is looking forward to a new fast-paced challenge after working on some big-scale fund-raising projects for Edinburgh University.”

The expanded sales team sees the three new arrivals join Daniel Hood and Jack Liddell, who are based at the firm’s headquarters in the capital.

Sam Gryckiewicz has swapped huts in Henley for Glampitect

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.