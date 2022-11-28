Edinburgh fintech firm ranked fastest-growing tech company in Scotland - Deloitte Fast 50

The fintech firm has been placed 20th in the UK-wide ranking, making it the fastest-growing technology company north of the Border this year. Tranent-based thermal storage developer Sunamp claimed 40th place, while Glasgow-based software company The Original Fit Factory ranked in 50th position.

The awards recognise and rank the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK, based on average revenue growth over a four-year period, and are sponsored by Multiverse, Oracle NetSuite and BGF. This year’s cohort of Fast 50 businesses have a collective average growth rate of 4,568 per cent and total revenues in 2021/22 of £992 million, employing 16,315 people in the UK.

Garry Tetley, tax partner and Deloitte private leader in Scotland, said: “The exceptional growth of this year’s Fast 50 is a marker of the ongoing strength and resilience of the UK’s technology industry, which continues to thrive despite considerable headwinds. This year’s cohort represents the very best of the technology industry and I’d like to extend my personal congratulations to all winners.”

Callum Murray, chief executive at Amiqus, said: “We’re building for the long term, growing sustainably and in great company amongst the other Fast 50 businesses. If ever there was a time for impactful growth, it’s now and our ranking in this year’s programme speaks to the strength and expertise of the outstanding people who’ve worked so hard to get us to where we are today.”

London-based mobile games company Tripledot Studios was the overall winner of the 2022 awards, having achieved an average four-year growth rate of 69,387 per cent to the year 2020/21 - the third-largest average growth rate in the 25-year history of the awards. More than half (59 per cent) of this year’s Fast 50 businesses say that increases in the cost of living are having a direct impact on their business.

Tetley added: “There is a great deal of uncertainty regarding the economy at present, on top of the impact that further inflationary pressures may have on businesses.”