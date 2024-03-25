Edinburgh firm announces new staff roles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Andrews Timber & Building Supplies has created two new senior management roles as part of an ongoing strategic growth plan.

Rab McNally has been with the firm for 14 years and is stepping up from Regional Manager to Group Sales Director.

He will be based at company headquarters in Prestonfield, Edinburgh, and will oversee all four branches – Stenhouse in the Capital, Livingston and the west coast base in Paisley.

Operations Director Kerrie Ferguson with Rab McNally (l) and Martin McKale. The two new hires have been announced by St Andrews Timber and Building Supplies.

Responsibilities will include the group-wide development and implementation of the company’s long-term vision, while he will also be tasked with driving growth and sales across the central belt.

The second new position sees Martin McKale promoted from General Manager to Regional Director after eight years with St Andrews.

His focus will be on realising the goals of the three east coast branches with his wide-ranging remit including personnel, sales and logistics.

Operations Director Kerrie Ferguson said: “We have a long-term growth plan for the business and these two senior appointments are cornerstones of that strategy. Both men are widely respected within the St Andrews group and across the sector and will be real assets to us in these roles.

“Rab has over 40 years of experience in the industry and has been with us for 14 years and is ideally placed to take on the position of Group Sales Director and drive us forward this year.

“Martin is another hugely experienced operator and knows the industry inside out and the Regional Director role is ideally suited to him.