Edinburgh firm boosted by CHAS accreditation

Edinburgh firm INSUREPAIR ®, a leading Scottish insurance reinstatement contractor, has again been awarded accreditation by the Contractors Health and Safety Assessment scheme (CHAS) after being assessed on a number of key areas.

Headquartered in Edinburgh and offering an all-trades property repair and renovation service, the firm was assessed in a number of key areas.

These included health and safety arrangements, fire emergency procedures, fire risk protocols, asbestos awareness training and management, first aid provision and the approach to accident reporting.

Contracts manager Paul Mullen said: “CHAS is the industry-leading standard of health and safety accreditation in procurement and we are delighted to have attained this accreditation.

INSUREPAIR® was assessed in key areas.

“We have high standards across the business, from health and safety to the quality of our workmanship, and the successful assessment shows that not only are we doing things well, but properly.

“Working with a range of clients both in the insurance and private sectors, being CHAS accredited gives our customers peace of mind that we meet the necessary regulated guidelines and we have the ability, experience and resources to carry out the work assigned both safely and effectively.

“We work with most of the UK’s largest insurance companies and our services are robust, reliable and in demand so it is important to have this in place as it will assist us in our growth.

“Without our CHAS accreditation we would not be able to work with the clients we do.”