Edinburgh firm seals deal with English port authority for key hydrogen hub

The deal grants the Scottish firm, which is a subsidiary of Getech, exclusive rights for the development of all port-based hydrogen, ammonia, and new onshore wind and solar power generation capacity at the Port of Shoreham.

In addition to the port’s fuel and energy demand, industries operating in and adjacent to the facility, including gas-fired power generation, timber and steel handling and water treatment projects, are also potential customers for the hub’s hydrogen, renewable power, and the by-products of fuel generation, such as oxygen and heat.

H2 Green and Shoreham Port will now complete detailed planning and scheduling for each element of the energy hub.

An aerial view of the Port of Shoreham in West Sussex.

Jonathan Copus, chief executive of Getech, said: “H2 Green has agreed with Shoreham Port a bold vision that will place the port’s operations at the centre of both national and international decarbonisation innovation.

“By bringing together the building blocks of green hydrogen production, renewable power investment, ammonia import, and mobilising a wide range of stakeholders, H2 Green will provide the most flexible, reliable, and cost-effective green energy solution for the port, its customers and the wider region.

“It also links Shoreham to international marine decarbonisation initiatives - the COP26 agreement encouraging the prioritisation of green shipping corridor projects that can accelerate the decarbonisation of both transport and supply chains.”

He added: “H2Green’s Shoreham green energy development plan showcases a scalable path for the decarbonisation of large-volume customers in marine and land transport settings. Getech intends to replicate this model across the UK and internationally.

“This is an exciting time for Getech shareholders as more businesses, industries and councils look to develop innovative new green hydrogen hubs, which Getech can support in developing.”

Tom Willis, chief executive of Shoreham Port Authority, added: “The project has the potential to make a significant contribution to the net zero ambitions across south east England through the local generation of hydrogen from renewable energy.

“The hydrogen production process is quiet, odourless and the clean fuel produced will reduce emissions across the region as transport operators convert large fleets to run on it.”

