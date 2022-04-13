Edinburgh firm's £2 million green energy project creating 'high-quality' jobs

Edinburgh-based renewables firm Locogen is tapping into the Scottish Enterprise Green Jobs Call, part of the Scottish Government’s Green Jobs Fund, to help create the roles, working on the company’s green energy hubs project.

The Green Jobs Call awarded £500,000 of grant funding to the project, with the firm contributing another £1.5m.

The hubs are designed to overcome some of the most common issues facing the expansion of renewables, such as grid constraints and curtailment. The hubs are said to overcome these hurdles by generating and using energy locally as much as possible, minimising impact on the grid.

Locogen’s first hub project is looking at the development of wind and solar farms, co-located with batteries to store excess energy when not required, and an electrolyser to produce green hydrogen.

The firm’s emerging technologies director, Phillipa Hardy, said: “The Green Jobs Call is key to our ambitious growth plans. It has allowed us to launch this ambitious project and create seven new jobs to help us explore innovative solutions to overcome barriers to renewable energy growth.

“These individuals help us build and share expertise in emerging technologies and position ourselves so that we are ready to support the green hydrogen transition in Scotland.”

Rhona Allison, interim managing director of business growth at Scottish Enterprise, added: “Developing local green energy hubs has the potential to completely transform Scotland’s energy system. Crucially, the project is projected to increase the adoption of renewable generation and storage technologies in Scotland’s more remote rural communities.”

