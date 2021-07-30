Edinburgh fitters transforming Capital's shops one street at a time

The interior of Scran New Town by Citi Contracts.

Their most recent 'jewel in the crown' is Scran New Town restaurant on North Bridge whose dramatic interior features include huge flower installations, retro interiors, neons, soft booths, pastel pink walls and checkerboard floors.

The restaurant, which opened in May, also takes in part of the domed arcade leading through to Cockburn Street, bringing the historic shopping mall built in 1900 back to life.

Edinburgh-based Citi Contracts which started trading in January 2020 have already refurbished over 25 establishments across the city, ranging from a sports shop to a barber's establishment in locations such as Princes Street and the Old Town.

Alpkit, refurbished by Citi Contracts.

Robbie Weddell, the company's contracts director, said Scran New Town, had turned the arcade area into a lively part of the city.

"Since opening it has completely changed the vibe of the area - it's now a vibrant, fun place to be, both day and night, a welcome relief after the dark days if Covid and something much needed by the people of Edinburgh after the pandemic," Mr Weddell said.

"We were trusted with this fit out following our refurbishment of Scran Bistro (on Cockburn Street and also part of the arcade), another restaurant in the Scran franchise.

"We were delighted to be invited back to transform Scran New Town, and as a local business, we're proud to invest in other local businesses and help give back to the community after what's been a difficult economic period for everyone.

The Milkman cafe on Cockburn Street.

"The owner had a childhood dream of opening a food empire, and as a contractor, it's our goal to invest in people's dreams and help make them a reality, which is why we were more than happy to refurbish this venue into what it is today - a vibrant and trendy brunch and cocktail bar."

Citi Contracts specialises in refurbishing shops, cafes, restaurants and bars and has a team of experienced sub-contractors, joiners and electricians. Customers benefit from a team who get fully involved in projects from design to final build, delivering a '360-degree fit-out service'.

Other businesses the company has worked for since restrictions were lifted include sporting goods store Alpkit in Newington, the Phone Spot store on Princes Street, the Rag & Bone barbershop on Jeffrey Street and The Milkman, an independent speciality shop in the Old Town.

Mr Weddell added: "As a contractor, it's extremely important to us to build a relationship with our customers and share their visions, Our speciality as a business is not simply having a 'one size fits all' approach - it's more about being able to tailor everything we do to each individual customer.

Phone Spot, refurbished by Citi Contracts.

“Ultimately, we’re playing a part in opening up businesses that will create more jobs and put back into the economy, which is vitally important in the current climate.

“If you’d like to discuss your retail, bar, restaurant, or commercial premises fit out requirements, don’t hesitate to give us a call – we’d love to help.”

In addition Citi Contracts also recently won a prestigious commission to fit 190 shop fronts for Gloria Jean's Coffees, an American coffee chain which opened its first UK branch in London two years ago and is set to open a branch in Hanover Street, again fitted out by the team.

The company employs 20 people and has taken on several apprentices as part of its internal training programme providing training and job security for young people across the city.

Rag & Bone Barbers, refurbished by Citi Contracts

