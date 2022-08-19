Edinburgh gaming specialist looks to add 30 jobs under major hiring spree

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The specialist gaming company is embarking on a major hiring spree as part of its plan to triple turnover over the next 18 months. Bosses have turned to recruitment specialist Nine Twenty to turbo-charge the firm’s growth.

John Gordon, chief executive of Incentive Games, said: “We have always been more of a grower than a shower - and that’s never been truer than now.

“We may not be the biggest operation, but the talent we need is hard to find, and it demands outstanding salaries and conditions. Nine Twenty has helped us grow for years by sourcing exceptional people.”

The firm is predicting a tripling of turnover to some £15 million by December 2023.

Chris Lowden, director at Nine Twenty, said: “Innovative and forward-looking companies such as Incentive Games require a bespoke service and are moving away from generalists to boutique firms such as ours.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with such remarkable people over the years and we are very glad to be able to continue to support them as they enter into the next stage of their growth journey.”

Lowden, who joined Nine Twenty in 2014, helps to drive the commercial elements of the technology and digital arm of the business.

John Gordon is the chief executive of Incentive Games, based in Edinburgh.