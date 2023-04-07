A new strength training gym in Edinburgh is celebrating its grand opening today, with members of the public invited to attend a special event and see the new space for themselves.

The PT Hub is the brainchild of personal trainers David Hodge and Josh Stratton, who embarked on their first business venture during the Covid pandemic; setting up and running a small studio gym in Trinity. The move inspired them to open a “bigger and better” gym, which is now up and running at 56 Jane Street in Leith and has been years in the making.

"The first gym we opened up was a small studio and then Josh and I have just been working hard since then to expand the business,” said David. “We’re really excited about it as this has been the outcome of a couple of years’ hard work.”

The PT Hub has opened in Jane Street, Leith

The duo’s aim is to open up strength training to everyone, and create a fitness community in their gym. Group sessions are available at The PT Hub, along with one to one and buddy classes. And anyone – from beginners to those focusing on competition training – is welcome, with programmes available for all levels and abilities.

A spokesman for the PT Hub said: “The focus is simple – achieving each client’s strength goals with training programmes that show experience, promote clear tracking and use the most effective equipment.”

