The Gym Group has opened a new gym at Corstorphine Retail Park

A new state-of-the-art gym offering memberships for less than £15 has opened in Edinburgh.

The Gym Group opened its newest site in Corstorphine on Monday, with gym-goers able to use its 180-piece fitness suite 24 hours a day. It also offers a timetable of various exercise classes as well as the opportunity to sign up with a personal trainer. The gym also has shower and changing facilities.

The company offers flexible, contract-free plans and is offering new members at the Glasgow Road gym, located in Corstorphine Retail Park, the chance to sign up for just £14.99 for the first three months.

The Gym Group Corstorphine team celebrated the opening on Monday, January 23

Steven Smith, general manager, said: “We are really excited to open our newest gym in Edinburgh. Whether you’re a regular gym-goer or just starting out on your fitness journey, our great team is ready to welcome all our new members, show them around our fantastic gym facilities and equipment, and support them with their fitness goals.”

The new gym is the fifth Gym Group site in Edinburgh, with others located in Waterloo Place, Murrayfield, Straiton Retail Park and Cameron Toll shopping centre. It is also its 19th location in Scotland.

