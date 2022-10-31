Spooktacular at the Zoo

Edinburgh Zoo will be hosting Halloween night (October 31) with a spooky illuminated trail through the wildlife park. From pirates and wizards to scarecrows and spiders, the haunted trail is a family friendly fun experience for all ages. There’s also the option of a two course dinner at 4.30 pm before the spooky trail begins at the earliest slot of 5.30 pm and the latest at 7.30 pm. Tickets are just £17 per adult, £13 per child and under the age of three/carers can go for free. Booking should be done in advance of arrival.

For the first time ever the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland is hosting a family friendly Halloween trail at Edinburgh Zoo.

A dazzling fire festival

Holyrood will be inviting people to come and watch Samhuinn’s Fire Festival tonight at 7pm until 10pm. Marking the transition from Summer to Winter, Samhuinn Fire Festival celebrates the arrival of the Celtic New Year with a dazzling mix of fire, drumming, acrobatics & theatre. Tickets are only £5 each and should be booked in advance.

Edinburgh’s true crimes tour

For the first time, there will be a True Crime Tour around Real Mary’s King Close in Edinburgh tonight at 7.30 pm- 10 pm. It will be dedicating a full tour to the crimes that were committed on Mary King’s Close and surrounding closes. You will explore the darker tales of the closes and Edinburgh ft Burke and Hare, Deacon Brodie, Euphamie MacCalzean, Christine Allen and Agnes Chambers. Tickets are £21 per person, and are only available for 18+.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ghost Hunt at Edinburgh’s Camera Obscura

This Halloween, Edinburgh’s Camera Obscura and World of Illusions will be transformed into a haunted house full of ghosts, ghouls, and goblins. Swap heads with a friend, dodge the skeletons in the mirror maze and, as the witching hour approaches, the Camera Obscura itself will play host to chilling ghost stories which will make your blood run cold. To celebrate the festival, little monsters turning up will get the chance to make their own thaumatrope – or spinning picture disk – to take home with them. The event will be open until 7pm, with adult admission costing £10.95, children £7.95 and under five-year-olds can go for free.

M**der on the Mile

Advertisement Hide Ad