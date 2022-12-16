David McGrath has been named the divisional managing director for Scotland East and West, the North East and Teesside, as well as timber company Walker Timber, which was acquired by the group in 2021. The former regional chairman at rival Cala Homes takes the reins from Peter Thomson, who has recently retired as divisional MD of Scotland after 32 years with Miller Homes.

Mr McGrath’s new employer said he will support the teams to deliver against the wider company strategy in 2023, as well as handling the introduction of the New Homes Quality Code. He said: “The housebuilding industry has evolved significantly since I was last at Miller Homes, but the company has successfully maintained the same ethos of building high-quality homes. It’s been great to see familiar faces from the past and many new ones too and I’m very much looking forward to starting the job in hand.”

The appointment comes after Miller Homes, which can trace its roots back more than 85 years, this year appointed Stephen Stone as a senior non-executive director, and Stewart Lynes as chief executive. Mr Lynes said regarding the hiring of Mr McGrath: “David is no stranger to Miller Homes having originally worked in the business 17 years ago, so it’s a pleasure to welcome him back. He has plenty of energy, and the team are excited to work alongside him as we navigate some of the headwinds faced by the wider sector next year.”