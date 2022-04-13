Edinburgh-headquartered space-focused firm AstroAgency reaches new heights with contract wins

The firm explains that it offers businesses and other organisations strategic marketing support, brand-building techniques, space media coverage, technical knowledge and market intelligence.

It adds that it works across the space value chain from satellite manufacture and launch to downstream data analysis, with its 25-strong team all remote-based, although the company plans to open its first office outside Europe by the end of 2022.

AstroAgency says names in the global space sector to have secured its services include the European Space Agency’s network of UK Business Incubation Centres.

Also having joined the roster is space debris removal company Astroscale, alongside the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s Ral Space, which carries out scientific research, technology-development, and operates facilities for the UK space sector.

AstroAgency founder Daniel Smith said: “It’s been a rollercoaster start to the year, between the team’s efforts made to deliver on current projects despite the impact on some of our team members due to the invasion of Ukraine, together with a number of long-term target clients being secured. The growth of the company to reach our 40th client milestone has been a huge positive for us at a difficult time.”

The business added that additions to its public sector activity include strategic market-research projects for the UK Space Agency and the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership.

Daniel Smith and Daria Filichkina of AstroAgency, which says reaching its 40th client milestone 'has been a huge positive for us'. Picture: contributed.

In the private sector, it has onboarded Earth Blox, a company that allows organisations to translate raw satellite data into actionable insights without needing to write any code.

Other projects include promotional marketing for Spelfie, an app that uses satellite imagery to produce space “selfies”, and working with Glasgow-based Trade in Space, which combines space and blockchain technology to process data and enable transactions of global agricultural assets.

The company also reiterated how it has spearheaded the development of a roadmap for a more sustainable space ecosystem for the Scottish Government, alongside partners Optimat and Space Scotland’s Environmental Task Force.

Mr Smith also said: “The interest and investment into enabling access to space will continue to soar, and both businesses and entrepreneurs entering the sector now... will be in an excellent position to benefit from the huge opportunities which lie ahead.”

