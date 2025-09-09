Edinburgh Hi-AV Show 2025: Dates, venue and ticket offer

“We are delighted to be hosting the second edition of this very popular show” – Justin Bird, Chester Group

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Audiophiles and music fans are in for a serious aural and visual treat this autumn when Scotland’s only dedicated hi-fi and AV show makes a return.

Last year saw hundreds of visitors descend upon the Scottish capital for the Edinburgh Hi-AV Show, staged by Chester Group, a long-established, family-run events business that is behind similar popular shows in the Midlands and south of England, as well as overseas. The firm ran the Scottish Audio Show between 2003 and 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the resounding success of the show’s return after that 17-year break, tickets have now gone on sale for the 2025 event, which will once again be staged at the DoubleTree By Hilton Hotel at Edinburgh Airport, this year over the weekend of November 8 and 9 and with even more space devoted to displays and demonstrations from some of the world’s finest audio brands. The airport hotel location benefits from strong transport links and close proximity to the Ingliston Park and Ride facility and two tram stops.

2024's Edinburgh Hi-AV Show was held at the DoubleTree By Hilton hotel at Edinburgh Airport, where it will return to in 2025, and featured scores of prestigious brands including McIntosh. Picture: Scott Reid

Tickets for this year’s show, which The Scotsman (our sister title) is partnering with, are available for just £20 and provides access to the event on both Saturday and Sunday.

Under 15s will be admitted free of charge if accompanied by a paying adult. The show has StereoNET on board as official media sponsor.

Last year’s return of the show saw the public getting up close and listening to scores of top streaming, vinyl and CD systems from the likes of Meridian, McIntosh and Cyrus, and Scottish manufacturers such as Art Loudspeakers, Fyne Audio and Ecosse Cables. The event also offered a wide selection of new and used vinyl records - an element that will be expanded in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, visitors will encounter everything from the affordable to the esoteric. Regardless of cost, to hear a well recorded piece of music, familiar or otherwise, on a well balanced audio system can be a truly ear-opening experience. And for those who do decide to splurge, there will be exclusive offers available to those attending over the course of the weekend.

One of the displays at the 2024 Edinburgh Hi-AV Show. Picture: Scott Reid

Justin Bird of Chester Group, whose father Roy founded the events business, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the second edition of this very popular show. To be able to bring the event back to Edinburgh again is a real honour and we hope we can welcome you to experience it for yourself.”

Tickets and further details can be found at: www.chestergroup.org/edinburgh-hi-av-show-2025/25/tickets/