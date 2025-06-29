Edinburgh holiday home businesses join Scotland-wide call to 'stop the scapegoating' of the self-catering sector

This week, across Scotland, small business owners from around the country gathered to send a clear message: stop unfairly blaming Scotland’s self-catering sector for the housing crisis.

Led by the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC), the “Stop the Scapegoating” roadshow began in Edinburgh, highlighting the vital role self-catering accommodation plays in Scotland’s economy and the harm caused by overregulation and political misrepresentation.

Edinburgh-based holiday home companies The Edinburgh Address, which has been operating since 2007, and its sister brand Adore Scotland joined the event to show solidarity with fellow operators who have seen their livelihoods threatened by recent short-term let regulations.

“Decreasing self-catering stock only causes rising prices in that sector too, damaging tourism. Shortage of housing is causing rising prices for accommodation,” said Alison Morris, a holiday home owner of 15 years.

"You've got to be kidding!" The Adore Scotland team turned up at the Scottish Parliament to support the ASSC's campaign

Like it or not, tourism is a vital part of the Scottish economy. It looks as if every effort is being made to kill it off.”

Self-catering businesses represent just 0.8% of the total housing stock in Scotland, compared to 3.6% of homes sitting empty. Yet it is the former that has been subject to intense scrutiny and regulation, despite the sector generating £864 million annually and supporting over 29,000 jobs, at least.

“The truth is, we’re a small-ish but vital part of the local and national economy. Guests who choose our homes help sustain local eateries, shops, transportation, and attractions. Responsible self-catering operators like us create a ripple effect that benefits communities well beyond just accommodation, and it’s completely unfair that our industry has been the scapegoat for so long,” said Daisy Curtis, Partnership & Growth Manager at The Edinburgh Address.

The ASSC and self-catering providers across Scotland are calling for a pause, a reset, and a more balanced approach to regulation—one rooted in facts, fairness, and meaningful dialogue, rather than fear or political pressure.