Edinburgh hotel celebrates double win in wedding awards

Norton House Hotel and Spa, the historical country house nestled in 55 acres of stunning grounds on the outskirts of Edinburgh, is celebrating after winning Best Wedding Team, and Best Wedding Venue in the East, in the Confetti Wedding Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Confetti Wedding Awards are voted for by the public, judged by independent experts, and celebrate the best of the Scottish wedding industry.

Renowned for its wedding service, versatility and welcoming and inclusive atmosphere, the Norton House Hotel & Spa is the perfect setting for all wedding occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Norton House wedding team’s unrivalled combined industry experience of more than 190 years, ensures every couple's big day is executed flawlessly and with the utmost care.

Norton House Hotel & Spa

With a passion for understanding each couple personally and building lasting relationships; and helping create a truly unique and memorable occasion, the wedding team ensures every detail is in place for the perfect day.

The wedding team’s commitment to Norton House is second to none, and their passion for delivering exceptional wedding experiences is truly authentic, with three team members even marrying at the hotel themselves and many of the team dedicating their working lives solely to the hotel.

The team of 100 is entirely focused on building strong connections with couples in the lead-up to their special day, and their dedication to standards in service is unparalleled. One colleague has even received a Certificate of Appreciation from the United Nations for their work in the sales and catering team at COP26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norton’s culinary team is also renowned for its exceptional food, having earned accolades for the AA rosette dining. Led by Executive Head Chef Graeme Shaw and Head Chef Glen Billins, both of whom have been with Norton House for over 21 years, the team of 16 talented chefs delivers restaurant-quality dishes in a banquet setting, using fresh, locally sourced ingredients from Scottish suppliers.

A spokesman said: "Norton’s wedding team is entirely focused on total attention to detail, personalised service, and the highest standards of excellence. Together, this passionate and dedicated team works tirelessly to bring visions to life, ensuring every couple’s wedding is an unforgettable experience, and a true reflection of the couple, creating an unforgettable experience that surpasses their expectations."