Edinburgh HR specialist marks sixth anniversary by sponsoring city business award

Female-led Albany HR was established in 2017 by Kathleen McAdams, an executive coach and mentor, to help organisations, from start-ups to large-scale businesses, engage and motivate their teams. The firm’s clients include Aegon Asset Management, Mov8 and Cowan and Partners. Albany HR will be sponsoring the employer of the year award at the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce business awards on March 9.

Bosses said the sponsorship aligned with the company’s mission of helping organisations engage their employees. The Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce awards is now in its 12th year and has grown to be one of the most respected and well-known cross-sector awards evenings in the capital. This year’s event is set to be the biggest yet, with more than 600 guests expected.

McAdams said: “It’s great to be able to get involved in highlighting what the best employers are doing to recruit, engage, reward and develop their staff. When employees have good quality jobs, and are well managed, they’ll be happier, more productive and effective. We will be looking for innovation and evidence of how employers are really making a difference for their employees through their HR practices and wish all businesses entering the best of luck.”

Wendy Whyte, HR consultant; Kathleen McAdams, director; Jen Henderson, HR consultant.