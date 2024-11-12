Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new brewery at Riccarton have been re-submitted to the council after the approval period ran out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A proposal for a new brewery 150 metres west of 49 Research Avenue North, Riccarton, by Heriot-Watt University in partnership with Innis & Gunn Brewing Company Ltd, was granted planning permission on October 28, 2021.

With that approval expiring on October 28 this year, plans were re-submitted on October 24 for the proposed development of a new 3,425sqm commercial brewery developed in partnership between Heriot-Watt University and Innis & Gunn Brewing Company Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All details, design, drawings and plans are as per the previously submitted and consented proposal. The only material change in circumstances is the development of the Robotarium facility immediately to the south of the application site.

City of Edinburgh Council

In the planning documents, the joint applicants said: “The proposal will have strong and direct educational and research links with the university and will undertake symbiotic research with the world renowned International Centre for Brewing and Distilling (ICBD) at Heriot-Watt University that offers undergraduate, post graduate and research studies.

“The university has a long-standing international reputation for brewing and distilling education and research. The ICBD is a unique teaching and research facility based on a partnership between industry and academics.”

Speaking about the environmental impact of the new brewery, they added: “The proposed buildings and hard-scaping area will involve the loss of relatively low value semi-natural grassland. This will be mitigated through the implementation of wildflower meadow, nature hedgerow, bird boxes, bat boxes and the removal of nonnative species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal is not considered to cause significant environmental harm either by virtue of the process itself or the sensitivity of its location and adjacent receptors. It remains consistent with the terms of the Development Plan and the permission should be renewed subject to the same planning conditions as attached to the originally accepted application.”

The current site of the proposed new brewery, seen from Research Avenue North in Riccarton, at the Heriot Watt University Campus, Edinburgh. | Google Maps

The site near Currie on the western outskirts of Edinburgh is owned by Heriot-Watt University and the facility will be operated by Innis & Gunn Brewing Company Ltd. There will be a joint working agreement and legal contract between the principal parties.

This re-submitted planning application currently has no objections or notes of support on the council website, with the local authority’s planning department now to decide whether or not to approve the plans again.