Edinburgh Italian restaurant Vapiano near St Andrew Square announces shock closure
A popular Italian restaurant in Edinburgh’s city centre has closed its doors, five years after opening near Princes Street.
Part of a wider chain of European restaurants, Vapiano, on South St David Street, was the only Scottish location remaining after the Glasgow branch closed three years ago after 13 months of trade.
The reasons for its closure are unclear but the building has now been covered up and a message has been printed on the shop front to inform customers. A noticed displayed outside the shop reads: “We’d like to thank everyone who has joined us for our fresh pasta and pizza over the last five years.” The company added: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to welcome you in. Until next time, Team Vapiano.”
The restaurant closed for more than 18 months over the Covid-19 pandemic and reopened in September 2021. To celebrate its grand reopening, the venue offered 50 per cent off its whole menu.