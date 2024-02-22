Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi is looking to hire 251 colleagues in Edinburgh and the Lothians this year as the company looks to open new stores and update existing ones.

Britain’s fourth largest supermarket is on the lookout for people of all levels of experience to fill roles across the region, with salaries of up to £43,440 a year. There are 182 jobs on offer at the company's Bathgate headquarters, and 69 across Edinburgh and the Lothians in various stories including Oxgangs, Commercial Street, Cameron Toll and Chesser, ranging from store assistant to assistant store manager. You can apply for these roles online.

The recruitment push is part of a nationwide expansion drive, with Aldi pledging to create a total of more than 5,500 new jobs up and down the country in 2024. Store and warehouse assistants at Aldi receive a starting salary of £12 an hour rising to £12.95 nationally. Aldi is also the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is worth more than an additional £900 a year.

Aldi is recruiting for roles at its head office in Bathgate and stores across Lothian, including in Edinburgh. Stock photo by Aldi/ UNP.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK, said: “Our colleagues work incredibly hard, and they are without a doubt a huge part of our success at Aldi. We continue to welcome more and more customers to Aldi stores every week, not just because of our unbeatable prices and local sourcing, but also our amazing colleagues.

“We are looking forward to welcoming even more colleagues up and down the country to Team Aldi during 2024 and this is another step in accelerating progress towards our goal of making affordable, quality food accessible to everyone.”

Aldi recently committed to opening 500 more stores across Britain and is investing more than £1.4 billion throughout 2023 and 2024 as it progresses towards hitting this long-term target. This investment includes work to expand its distribution and store network as well as further improving existing stores and technology infrastructure to support growth.