Edinburgh legal specialists strengthen Family and Personal Law teams

Three key appointments highlight continued growth in specialisms

A triple hiring has bolstered the ranks and expertise at a specialist law firm as it continues to grow across its core specialisms.

Joining Gibson Kerr are Angela Fyfe as a Consultant in the Family Law team, Brittany Thomas as an Associate Solicitor in Family Law, and Sumaya Rouf as a Solicitor in the Personal Law department.

Angela brings a wealth of experience as a dual-accredited specialist in Family Law and Mediation by the Law Society of Scotland, and is also a Trauma-Informed Solicitor.

L-R Angela Fyfe, Brittany Thomas and Sumaya Rouf

With a distinguished career spanning civil litigation and criminal defence, Angela has represented clients in the Sheriff Court, Court of Session, and High Court of Justiciary.

Her expertise in high-value financial separations, complex asset structures, and high-conflict child law cases makes her an invaluable addition to the firm.

Angela, said: “I was drawn to Gibson Kerr’s people-focused culture and its strong investment in staff development.

“The commitment to providing first-class legal services, embracing new technologies, and fostering a supportive environment aligns with my own values.

“I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the Family Law team and helping clients navigate challenging legal situations with clarity and confidence.”

Brittany Thomas joins as an Associate Solicitor in the Family Law team. Having specialised in Family Law since the start of her career, she has extensive experience in financial provision, child contact cases, and international family law matters.

She has worked on complex cases, including Hague Abduction proceedings, and is a qualified coach in the New Ways for Families Coaching method, which helps separated parents reduce conflict for the benefit of their children.

Fiona Rasmusen, Partner and Head of Family Law, said: “Angela brings vast experience of family law and of court work, she also sits on a tribunal and is extremely experienced.

“She's got an excellent grasp of the law and she is pragmatic and able to negotiate effectively on behalf of clients. So, we're very pleased that she's joined us as she adds a lot of depth to our department.

“Experienced in family law – that is where her interest lies – Brittany is very sensible and excellent with clients. She's another good addition to our team and her expertise strengthens our offering.

“Their arrival enhances our ability to provide tailored, client-focused legal solutions.”

The firm’s Personal Law division has also gained a key addition with the appointment of Sumaya Rouf as a Solicitor. With expertise in wills, trusts, and executries, she is already playing a vital role in supporting clients with personal legal matters.

Fiona added: “Sumaya is excellent with clients. She's added an extra pair of hands to the personal department and that is something that has been needed in that department as we continue to expand.

“She's supporting the more experienced solicitors effectively and again; she's a great addition to the team.”

With established offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow, the firm continues to experience increased demand across its legal divisions.

The Family Law team now comprises 13 members, including two partners, one consultant, three associates, five paralegals and support staff.

Across Family, Personal, and Property Law, the firm now has a 33-strong team, underscoring its continued expansion and commitment to high-quality legal services.

With a legacy spanning more than a century, the firm remains focused on steady, sustainable growth while maintaining its reputation for expert legal advice and client care.

For more information, visit: www.gibsonkerr.co.uk.