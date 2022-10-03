Edinburgh life sciences firm unveils boardroom shake-up on road to further funding

David Rigterink joins Cytomos as chief executive and is appointed to the board, Lindsay Fraser joins the scale-up business as chief scientific officer (CSO) and Gordon Sharp has been promoted to interim chief technology officer (CTO), as part of a new-look executive team.

Chairman Alan Raymond said: “The appointments of David, Lindsay and Gordon add considerable experience and expertise to our first-class team of biopharma professionals. With our new executive team and funding in place, Cytomos is well positioned to accelerate its pace of growth and advance the development of our novel process analytical technology platform.”

The appointments come on the back of a successful £1.6 million funding round to progress the development and qualification of the firm’s novel cell analysis platform, Cytomos Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS). The funding was led by existing investor Archangels with participation from Scottish Enterprise and Old College Capital.

Gordon Sharp, Lindsay Fraser and David Rigterink of Edinburgh-based Cytomos.

The newly appointed executive team will help to drive forward the business during its next stage growth which includes development of the platform, the conceptual design of new chip sensors, relocation to a larger integrated headquarters with office and laboratory space and the attraction of investment partners en route to further fundraising.

Prior to joining Cytomos, new chief executive Rigterink led business development for biopharma start-up Single Use Support, which attracted substantial investment from Danaher Life Sciences Group in 2020. Having entered the bioprocess industry in 2008, Rigterink’s core expertise lies in sales, marketing and services to the biopharmaceutical markets.

He spent more than a decade in leadership positions with Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading partner to the biotech industry, including assignments in Japan, North Europe, Ireland and the UK.

Rigterink said: “The opportunity to lead such a talented team at such a critical stage in the company’s development is a huge privilege. Through the development of our CDS technology platform, Cytomos has a powerful tool which will help the scientific community to bring novel therapies to market faster and radically reduce costs by making game-changing decisions earlier.”