The Edinburgh Local Hero Award: Sponsored by @pizza and will be awarded to an individual who the judging panel considers to be Edinburgh’s Local Hero. The Junior Local Hero Award: For those ages 14 and under who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in their life. The Community Champion Award: For individuals who may have supported an individual and/or a family, or who has made a significant contribution to the community. The Inspirational Young Adult Award: Recognises, encourages and rewards an individual (16-24) who has shown exceptional drive and determination for a cause, belief or individual in the face of adversity. The Bravery Award: For someone who has shown exceptional courage in their life. The Carer of the Year Award: For an individual who has cared for a friend or family member who has made personal sacrifices in order to tend to the needs of others. The Fundraiser of the Year Award: For someone who has supported those charities in need and recognises those who continue to dedicate their time raising money and awareness. The Health Champion Award: Dedicated to someone who has improved a person’s health and/or made an impact on the quality of life of an individual. The Music and Arts Award: A brand new award for a person or group who has made a difference to the lives of others through music and the arts. It may be a longstanding music teacher or someone who thrives in helping others through drama, nominate someone you know that deserves this. Neighbour of the Year Award: Recognises an individual who has gone the extra mile to be a good neighbour. The award is for someone who gives their time to someone who needs company, support and acts selflessly towards making a neighbour’s life more pleasant. Parent or Guardian of the Year: For any mum, dad, guardian or parent figure. Someone special in your life who you would like to show your appreciation for when words are simply not enough. The Sporting Hero Award: A special award that recognises an individual or team who have made an outstanding contribution and dedication to local sport and physical activity. Teacher of the Year Award: Recognises a truly inspiring teacher or classroom assistant in primary, secondary, further or higher education. Someone who has made a significant difference to the learning experience of a student or a class. The Volunteer of the Year Award: Given to those who dedicate their time to help others. Individuals may spend their weekends or even give full time voluntary help to those who need it most.