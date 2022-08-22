Edinburgh Local Heroes Awards: Have your say and vote for your community heroes
The Edinburgh Local Hero Awards are back and once again we’re asking you to nominate the people in your community who have gone the extra mile over the last year.
From teachers settling kids back into a school environment, away from virtual learning, to health care workers that have pioneered against all odds since the backlash of the pandemic, it has been clear to see that the local communities of Edinburgh have rallied round to help each other out during their time of need.
And we're asking you to highlight the efforts of those heroes and say thank you to those who have made a difference by nominating them for one of our awards.
The awards, sponsored by @pizza, will be held on December 7 and nominations are open until October 1.
Most Popular
-
1
Fish and Chips Edinburgh: The 10 best Edinburgh fish and chip shops - as voted by EEN readers
-
2
Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch: Swatch gives update on MoonSwatch availability – and Edinburgh still only location outside London selling ‘hottest watch on the planet’
-
3
Lidl supermarket in Leith to close until winter as refurbishment begins
-
4
Lidl opens 110th store in Corstorphine with help from 110-year-old duo
-
5
Petrol prices Edinburgh: Here are the cheapest places to buy fuel in the Capital as petrol firms keep prices high
Nominations can be submitted across 14 categories which celebrate everyone, from sporting heroes to volunteers.
The categories include the Edinburgh Local Hero Award, sponsored by @pizza, Volunteer of the Year and Fundraiser of the Year.
Other categories include Neighbour of the Year, Inspirational Young Adult, Sporting Hero, Parent or Guardian of the Year, Bravery Award, Teacher of the Year, Music and Arts Award, Health Champion, Community Champion, Junior Local Hero Award and Carer of the Year.
@pizza is the headline sponsor of the event and everyone who nominates will receive a generous 25 per cent discount at one of its Edinburgh restaurants, which are based on the Royal Mile and Charlotte Lane.
Other sponsors include Edinburgh Zoo, CityFibre, Openreach and Cold Town Beer, all of which want to shine a light on deserving individuals in our community.
Any organisation wishing to support this inspirational community campaign can get involved by emailing [email protected]
To nominate someone you know, visit www.edinburghlocalheroes.co.uk
More information and criteria for each of the categories is below:
The Edinburgh Local Hero Award: Sponsored by @pizza and will be awarded to an individual who the judging panel considers to be Edinburgh’s Local Hero. The Junior Local Hero Award: For those ages 14 and under who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in their life. The Community Champion Award: For individuals who may have supported an individual and/or a family, or who has made a significant contribution to the community. The Inspirational Young Adult Award: Recognises, encourages and rewards an individual (16-24) who has shown exceptional drive and determination for a cause, belief or individual in the face of adversity. The Bravery Award: For someone who has shown exceptional courage in their life. The Carer of the Year Award: For an individual who has cared for a friend or family member who has made personal sacrifices in order to tend to the needs of others. The Fundraiser of the Year Award: For someone who has supported those charities in need and recognises those who continue to dedicate their time raising money and awareness. The Health Champion Award: Dedicated to someone who has improved a person’s health and/or made an impact on the quality of life of an individual. The Music and Arts Award: A brand new award for a person or group who has made a difference to the lives of others through music and the arts. It may be a longstanding music teacher or someone who thrives in helping others through drama, nominate someone you know that deserves this. Neighbour of the Year Award: Recognises an individual who has gone the extra mile to be a good neighbour. The award is for someone who gives their time to someone who needs company, support and acts selflessly towards making a neighbour’s life more pleasant. Parent or Guardian of the Year: For any mum, dad, guardian or parent figure. Someone special in your life who you would like to show your appreciation for when words are simply not enough. The Sporting Hero Award: A special award that recognises an individual or team who have made an outstanding contribution and dedication to local sport and physical activity. Teacher of the Year Award: Recognises a truly inspiring teacher or classroom assistant in primary, secondary, further or higher education. Someone who has made a significant difference to the learning experience of a student or a class. The Volunteer of the Year Award: Given to those who dedicate their time to help others. Individuals may spend their weekends or even give full time voluntary help to those who need it most.