Scottish hospitality group, Signature, has launched an innovative new digital loyalty scheme to help cost-conscious customers save money dining out.

Signature has teamed up with Edinburgh-based hospitality tech start-up, Stampede, to develop the bespoke technology and cut 25 per cent from customer food and drink bills at 22 of its restaurants and bars in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, St Andrews and Bridge of Allan.

The new ‘Crave’ initiative will offer a VIP pass to a range of exclusive discounts at Signature venues throughout 2025 and beyond.

Over 4,500 people have already signed up to Signature’s Crave loyalty scheme and the group hopes to reach 10,000 members by the end of 2025.

From 31st January until the end of March, Signature venues will be offering 25 per cent off customer food bills, seven days a week, except Kyloe Gourmet Steak Restaurant in Edinburgh.

Paul Kerr, Digital Marketing Manager from Signature Group, said: “By teaming up with our tech partners, Stampede, we’ve been able to develop our very own digital technology and launch the new Crave loyalty scheme to help benefit everyone.

“Our loyal customers can now sign up to Crave and enjoy a range of exclusive discounts at each of our 22 venues in January, throughout 2025 and beyond.”

The new Crave initiative is one of the many ways in which Signature is increasingly adopting the latest technology to enhance the customer experience at each of its venues across Scotland.

Signature’s Paul Kerr added: “Tech became a necessity to visit hospitality venues during the pandemic, but we now see that in the long term we can harness its many advantages, in tandem with interactions with staff, which remains key.

“Crave is a great example of how we’re really embracing technology to enhance the customer experience. In 2025, we aim to be digital first in everything we do. We have a very wide customer demographic and look forward to increasingly personalising Crave to give them all benefits that really suit them.

“Signature, like all players in our sector, is seeing its margins squeezed on many sides, and we see that Crave can really help us effectively manage demand across our portfolio and encourage our customers to visit more of our venues - while crucially giving back and helping them save money.”

Patrick Clover, Founder and CEO of Edinburgh-based hospitality tech start-up, Stampede, said: “For more than half a decade we’ve collaborated closely with Signature Group to bring industry-leading technology into their venues. We both share the goal of enhancing customer experience and engagement before, during and after each visit.

“The Crave campaign is an innovative use of Stampede’s new loyalty platform. We look forward to watching Crave go from strength to strength and working on future creative projects with the Signature team.”

Crave is free to join and is available as a downloadable pass that can be saved to mobile digital wallets.

For more information about Signature Group venues around Scotland and to sign up to the Crave, go to https://signaturepubs.co.uk/crave-loyalty

* Edinburgh-based Signature Group is a leading Scottish hospitality company made up of over 20 bars, restaurants, hotels and a brewery, with venues located throughout Edinburgh Glasgow, Aberdeen, St Andrews and Bridge of Allan. For more information on Signature Group, go to https://signaturepubs.co.uk