An Edinburgh man who quit his steady job in finance to turn his hobby of converting boots into a full-time business has been working with some of the world's best footballers.

Ryan Park, 32, from Leith picked up an old hobby of his during the Covid pandemic and then quit his job in investment banking and is now two years into going full-time with his business Boots N Pieces. He has supplied football boots for Scotland players including Lyndon Dykes and Billy Gilmour, as well as international stars Thiago at Liverpool and Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger.

Boots N Pieces founder Ryan Park hard at work in his Leith office converting football boots.

Ryan originally made studs and boots conversions in his spare room and in his shed, before opening an office at the bottom of Leith Walk in April last year. As well as working for football stars, he has also recently began a partnership with sportswear giant Under Armour.

Going back to the beginning, Ryan said: "It was during Covid. I just had a lot of time on my hands. It was a wee hobby I picked up again after doing my own boots about 10 years ago when I played for Leith Athletic. I used to black out my own boots as our strip was mostly black and I thought it looked pretty cool.

"So in July 2020 I started customising boots and over the next couple of years it turned into a proper business. I worked in investment banking so this was a big career change. By the end of 2020 I had professional players getting in contact, with Paul Hanlon at Hibs the first top level player to ask to get it done. A year and a half later I left my job to go full-time with the business.

"The name is a take on the Bits & Pieces song that is played when Scotland score at Hampden. It's such an iconic song and it has become synonymous with the Scotland football team. So that's where it came from and I think it's a great name for my business, it's short, snappy and easy to remember.

"I have now done a lot of the Scotland players' boots, which is surreal. I would say though that the best player I have worked for his Thiago at Liverpool. He has won everything in the game, a top, top player. I have done five or six pairs for him now. It's crazy.

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes with his Boots N Pieces customised football boots.

"I've also had Brazil and Tottenham forward Richarlison wear my boots. And German international Antonio Rüdiger was wearing my boots in a game on Sunday night. As I have got a partnership with Under Armour now and they supply his boots. Hopefully they will be the first of many brands I work with.

"I would never have got to the stage I'm at now if it wasn't for professional players posting by boots conversions on social media. A lot of my growth has been word of mouth."

Ryan will also be going to the Scotland training camp in Glasgow in June for a couple of days to convert the players' boots before they head to Germany for the Euros.

Another example of Ryan Park's work for Boots N Pieces.

Looking back at his major career change, Ryan is still delighted that he took a chance and chased his dreams, and he is already looking to grow the business.

He said: "I moved into an office at the bottom of Leith Walk at the start of 2023. I had previously worked out of my spare room and my shed in the garden.

"I was just doing it in my spare time and lunch breaks from work etc, as I was working from home at the time like most people. It got to the stage where I was so busy and I had to decide whether to stop doing it or go full-time.

"I definitely made the right decision. I love it. And I have a one and half-year-old daughter, so having my own business allows me to have a better work/ life balance. Being able to take holidays and days off whenever I want is really good.

"I think this is me for good now, running Boots N Pieces. Five years ago I would have said 'what are you talking about' if someone had told me I'd be doing this for a living.

"The next steps are taking someone on to help me cope with demand, building a team, and then down the line looking at other locations.

"There are so many opportunities out there. I could probably tailor the same designs to golf shoes, cycle shoes, all kinds of sports footwear. I have already been doing rugby boots for the Scotland national team. I went out to their training at the Oriam, set-up in a room and did some of the players boots for them there and then.