Edinburgh mum launches specialised clothing brand for children with disabilities with support from Business Gateway

An Edinburgh mum has launched a children’s clothing brand designed specifically for children with disabilities after receiving specialised start-up support from Business Gateway.

Blue Bee Mike, founded by Kasia McGavigan, offers sensory-considerate clothing that supports the needs of children with additional support requirements. It is the only Scottish brand that creates this type of clothing.

The business is named in honour of her son Michael, who lives with autism, and inspired Kasia to create adaptive designs that combine comfort, dignity and practical use. She tests out any designs on Michael.

Through her experience as a mum to Michael, Kasia has seen first-hand how difficult it can be to find clothing for children with additional needs. She spotted this gap in the market and decided to start creating the clothes herself in 2024.

The idea began with the development of a specially designed onesie, created to ease everyday challenges for both children and carers. The onesie is zipped at the back to prevent the child from taking it off if they become distressed and also allows access for a feeding tube if needed.

Every product is designed with comfort, functionality and joy in mind, with the children’s needs at the heart. The clothes allow children to move freely and not be inhibited by their clothing. Kasia’s parents were tailors, so she grew up watching them create clothing and began helping as she got older.

Kasia hopes her brand not only supports children, but also raises awareness about the importance of inclusive clothing design.

As a full-time carer, Kasia had a vision for her business but needed help bringing it to life. She remembered a friend who had worked with Business Gateway in the past and decided to approach them.

Since June 2024, she has worked closely with Business Gateway to develop her idea into a viable business - receiving one-to-one support from Business Gateway adviser Lee Briggs to break down key tasks, prioritise actions and build confidence as she launched her brand.

Kasia has engaged with various Business Gateway workshops, including sessions on marketing, finance and starting a business. With expert guidance, she launched her website and recently accessed Expert Help support to refine her marketing strategy and explore opportunities in international markets.

Kasia McGavigan, founder of Blue Bee Mike said: “Starting Blue Bee Mike has been a deeply personal journey. As a full-time carer for my son Michael, I understand how challenging it can be to find clothing that’s both comfortable and practical for children with additional needs. I wanted to create something that genuinely helps families like ours -something designed with love and real-life experience at its heart.

“Business Gateway has given me the support, structure and encouragement I needed to turn my idea into a reality. From helping me work out what steps to take and when, to giving me the confidence to launch my website and start sharing my products, their advice has been invaluable. I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved so far and excited about growing the business to support even more families.”

Lee Briggs, Business Gateway adviser said: “Kasia is truly inspiring. She’s humble, focused and incredibly determined, balancing her caring responsibilities with launching a meaningful business from the ground up. Her ability to take on advice, stay organised and put everything into practice has been exceptional. Blue Bee Mike is already making a difference, and we’re proud to have supported her on this journey.”

To find out more about how Business Gateway can help your business, visit https://bgateway.com