Edinburgh Napier University to strengthen industry ties with schools appointment

Professor Peter Andras has joined the university’s senior leadership team as dean of the schools of computing, and engineering and the built environment.

Earlier this year, it was agreed by the university’s academic board that there were clear synergies and benefits in developing a more collaborative relationship between the two Merchiston-based Schools. Michael Greenhalgh took on the role of interim dean of both.

Greenhalgh has now joined the institution on a permanent basis as the new director of strategy and planning, and will lead on the annual planning processes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Peter Andras has joined Napier University’s senior leadership team as dean of the schools of computing, and engineering and the built environment. Picture: Andy Catlin

Andras comes to Edinburgh from Keele University, where he headed up the school of computing and mathematics, and is said to possess a “wealth of experience in leadership, education portfolio development and governance roles”. He is an active researcher with “significant results” in the areas of artificial neural networks, invertebrate neuroscience and modelling of evolution of social institutions.

Prior to starting at Keele seven years ago, Andras had various academic roles over a 14-year period at Newcastle University.

He said: “The schools of computing, and engineering and the built environment, have an excellent reputation in cyber security, timber research and sustainable construction, social informatics, transport policy research, evolutionary optimisation and renewable energy.

“We have increasingly popular programmes and very active and wide-ranging engagement with industry. These provide a fantastic foundation to grow our research strength, educational portfolio and industry engagement in areas aligned with the Industry 4.0 revolution.”

A message from the Editor: