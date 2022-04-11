Run by Enterprise Nation, the initiative aims to shine a light on towns and cities across the UK that successfully nurture entrepreneurial spirit in order to make a lasting impact on local communities and the economy.

Nominated in Scotland alongside Edinburgh is Bridge of Allan, north of Stirling andKirkcudbright in Dumfries and Galloway. These are among 12 locations nominated across the whole country.

Emma Jones, CBE, founder of Enterprise Nation, said: “We’re delighted Edinburgh has been nominated in our Top Towns for Business competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"What we’re looking for are areas that are going the extra mile to support enterprise and entrepreneurs - and we hope to uncover some great work behind the scenes that can sometimes go unnoticed.”

The spots are nominated based on a number of criteria including the availability of dedicated work spaces, networks which allow small business communities to collaborate and retail spaces including outlets with short-term leases or pop-up shops, markets and street food areas.

Connectivity such as broadband, phone signal and transport links were also taken into consideration, as was support from local councils of entrepreneurs and start-ups.

Edinburgh nominated one of the UK’s 'Top Towns' for businesses (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Dame Jones continued: “The importance of local businesses to the economy was brought to the surface during the pandemic and it’s not always something that can be understood by using the usual measures.

“Now we hope to understand better what you need to make the best ecosystem to help businesses flourish - and this initiative will shine a spotlight on places, like Edinburgh, that get it really right.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.