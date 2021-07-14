Edinburgh online ticketing platform secures cultural contracts worth six figures

The five new deals cover Fringe by the Sea, which will be returning to North Berwick this August; Edinburgh Cocktail Week, set to place in the capital in October; Wondrous Woods, which will see the grounds of Hopetoun House transformed into a woodland light show; Baillie Gifford Borders Book Festival, due to take place at Abbotsford House this November; and Biscuit Factory, with the event space in Leith partnering with Citizen Ticket to support its outdoor food and drink experience this year.

Philip Shaw-Stewart, chief operating officer and co-founder at Citizen Ticket, said: “Our platform has been developed by event organisers for event organisers. We fully understand the challenges the industry has been faced with and have developed and enhanced our platform to support their return in 2021.

“These contract wins are a huge achievement for the team and reinforce the success of our specialist booking technology solutions that have been designed to support multi-event festivals and illuminated trails.”

Edinburgh Cocktail Week is coming back to Scotland’s capital this October, extending its presence in the city over two weeks with 100 participating bars around the city and its largest cocktail village at Festival Square featuring 20 pop-up bars, street food and live music.

Gary Anderson, managing director at Edinburgh Cocktail Week, added: “This is our first year working with Citizen Ticket as our exclusive ticketing partner and we are delighted with the results and service from the team.

“The platform is very user friendly, easy to navigate as an event organiser and has all the functions we require to deliver a smooth experience for our customers – better still they are a local company. We couldn’t ask for more.”

