Edinburgh opticians unveils new look following £70,000 store upgrade

An Edinburgh opticians and audiology business has unveiled a brand-new look following a significant £70,000 investment.

Specsavers at Cameron Toll Shopping Centre has undergone a complete transformation as customer demand continues to grow in the city.

The store has been redesigned to accommodate the needs of the growing customer base, with brighter and more spacious areas for customers to relax before attending their appointments.

State of the art testing equipment has been positioned across four test rooms, including an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine, which allows optometrists to take a 3D image of the back of the eye to help spot certain eye conditions, such as glaucoma, up to four years earlier than traditional methods.

Michaele O'Kane (L) helps to open the newly renovated Specsavers Cameron Toll

What’s more, the store has also invested in an on-site, laboratory which will allow specially trained technicians to produce glasses to the highest possible standards and allow them to carry out complex repairs at a much quicker rate.

Michael O’Kane, clinical director of Specsavers Cameron Toll, says: ‘As the needs of our customers evolve, so too must the way we deliver care.

‘This investment is part of our continued mission to stay at the forefront of clinical excellence and ensure every customer has access to the best eye and hearing health care that we can provide.

‘This renovation gives our team the tools and environment they need to continue providing trusted, personalised care and we’re excited about what that means for our customers.’

The store has been redesigned to accommodate the needs of its growing customer base

Joe Alubaid, retail director of Specsavers Cameron Toll, adds: ‘This investment reflects our long-term commitment to serving the local community in Cameron Toll and beyond.’

‘We believe in making top-quality eye and hearing care accessible, and that means continuing to invest in modern, welcoming spaces that people genuinely enjoy visiting.

‘At a time when many retailers are scaling back, we’re doing the opposite - strengthening our presence, creating jobs, and ensuring our customers always receive a first-class experience when they walk through the door.’

Specsavers Cameron Toll is open seven days a week. To book an appointment, visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/camerontoll or call 0131 672 9210 for eye health specialists or 0131 672 9218 for hearing specialists.