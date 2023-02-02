The Edinburgh Practice has unveiled the plans to expand into a purpose-built practice spanning 6,500 square feet in Waverley Square, allowing it to increase its client base as well as grow the team to 100 from 50.

The company, which says it offers psychiatric assessment and treatment, and therapies including psychological, speech and language, educational and family, explains that it began with one member of staff, clinical psychologist Dr Fiona Wilson, in 2017. Within three years the team increased to 32, resulting in the opening of two additional premises in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It now says it plans to combine all three sites into a single, purpose-built clinic to allow it to expand have been in the pipeline for the last 18 months, and the facility is on track to open in the early summer.

From left: practice manager Kelly Alexander, founder Dr Fiona Wilson, and clinical lead Dr Julia Hannon. Picture: contributed.