An Edinburgh branch of a popular pizza take-out and delivery chain is set to close its doors for good next week.

The Papa Johns branch at Hillhouse Road in Blackhall will close on Sunday, April 7, with the 15-20 staff members there set to be moved to other roles in the pizza chain's remaining Edinburgh branches.

Papa Johns pizza branch in Blackhall will close on Sunday, April 7.

A Papa Johns spokesperson confirmed that no staff face unemployment due to the closure, she said, “Sadly, Papa Johns Blackhall is closing on April 7. But we love serving the people of Edinburgh and have four other locations nearby for people to get their pizza fix; Newington, Fountainbridge, Sighthill and Leith.