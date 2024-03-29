Edinburgh pizza take-out and delivery chain Papa Johns' Blackhall branch to close next week

Staff to be relocated to other Edinburgh branches
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 29th Mar 2024
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 17:29 GMT
An Edinburgh branch of a popular pizza take-out and delivery chain is set to close its doors for good next week.

The Papa Johns branch at Hillhouse Road in Blackhall will close on Sunday, April 7, with the 15-20 staff members there set to be moved to other roles in the pizza chain's remaining Edinburgh branches.

Papa Johns pizza branch in Blackhall will close on Sunday, April 7.
A Papa Johns spokesperson confirmed that no staff face unemployment due to the closure, she said, “Sadly, Papa Johns Blackhall is closing on April 7. But we love serving the people of Edinburgh and have four other locations nearby for people to get their pizza fix; Newington, Fountainbridge, Sighthill and Leith.

"Our priority is our team members and we have offered each of them employment at our other locations, so no one is left without work. We are grateful to all our loyal fans and hope to see you again soon!"

