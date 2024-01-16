Pizza chain’s giveaway to to celebrate the launch of its first ever permanent student discount

A Scottish pizza chain will be handing out free large pizza slices next week in Edinburgh, here is everything you need to know to get a free tasty slice of the action.

How can I get my free pizza slice?

Civerinos will be giving away free slices from 11am to 12.30pm next Tuesday, January 23 to celebrate the launch of its first ever permanent student discount. All pizza lovers, including non-students, need to do is download the Civerinos app and show it at the Forrest Road branch to claim their free slice.

What type of pizza is available?

Discerning foodies can choose between slices of margherita, vegan margherita or pepperoni pizza - and they’re the size of your head!

Student discount

The permanent 20 per cent discount for students will also be up for grabs from today, Tuesday, January 16, - available at all three Edinburgh sites: Forrest Road, Hunter Square and Portobello.

Giving back

Owner Michele Civiera, who opened the brand’s first Glasgow venue in the west end last year, says that the offers are his way of giving back.

He said: “Students in Edinburgh have been such a huge part of the Civerinos story. This is our way of saying thanks to them for their continued support, while saying welcome to Civerinos to the students of Glasgow. We can’t wait to welcome die-hard pizza fans old and new through our doors.

“As well as the free slices, students will be surprised with discounts on the app all year round. When you’ve been doom scrolling for a few hours, who wouldn’t want to be interrupted with some discounted pizza?

“We know students have tight budgets, so we want to do something, so hopefully freebies and discounts will do.”

Civerinos background

Michele bootstrapped Civerinos original Italian-dining room venue at Hunter Square, just by Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, with the sale of his rare sneaker collection and car. In the eight years since, the venture has gone from strength to strength with two Edinburgh venues inspired by NY pizza joints on Forrest Road and Portobello Promenade, as well as the new Finnieston venue in Glasgow.

