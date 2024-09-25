Edinburgh planning: New Bank of Scotland branch planned for empty George Street unit by Lloyds Banking
Lloyds Banking Group has applied to the City of Edinburgh Council for permission to change the retail unit into a bank branch with external alterations including installation of signage, lighting, an ATM and new doors, at 104 George Street.
It has also made a separate application to install an illuminated projecting fascia sign at the city centre unit, which would be a Bank of Scotland branch, one of the brands owned by Lloyds.
The shop unit next to the Victor Hugo on the corner with Castle Street has lain empty for at least five years.
HLN Architects Ltd, acting on behalf of Lloyds Banking Group, said in the planning application submitted on September 9: “We propose the conversion of an unoccupied retail unit into a new Bank of Scotland branch.
“This application includes construction of non load bearing partitions and refurbishment to internal finishes at ground and lower ground floor levels.
“External alterations to include, installation of external marketing signage, lighting and ATM with collar integrated into the shopfront. New automatic doors to front of unit and safety manifestation to glazing.”
Plans with the application show the proposed layout of the new bank branch. They include a self service wall, screen-less counters, a waiting area, small meeting rooms and areas, as well as an admin room.
The two planning applications will now be decided on by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department.
