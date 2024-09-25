Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

While bank branches have been closing across Edinburgh in recent years, an application has been made to open a new bank in an empty city centre shop unit.

Lloyds Banking Group has applied to the City of Edinburgh Council for permission to change the retail unit into a bank branch with external alterations including installation of signage, lighting, an ATM and new doors, at 104 George Street.

It has also made a separate application to install an illuminated projecting fascia sign at the city centre unit, which would be a Bank of Scotland branch, one of the brands owned by Lloyds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The empty retail unit at 104 George Street, which Lloyds Banking Group hopes to turn into a Bank of Scotland branch. | Google Maps

The shop unit next to the Victor Hugo on the corner with Castle Street has lain empty for at least five years.

HLN Architects Ltd, acting on behalf of Lloyds Banking Group, said in the planning application submitted on September 9: “We propose the conversion of an unoccupied retail unit into a new Bank of Scotland branch.

“This application includes construction of non load bearing partitions and refurbishment to internal finishes at ground and lower ground floor levels.

“External alterations to include, installation of external marketing signage, lighting and ATM with collar integrated into the shopfront. New automatic doors to front of unit and safety manifestation to glazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans show the proposed changes to the shop front at 104 George Street, Edinburgh. | City of Edinburgh Council

Plans with the application show the proposed layout of the new bank branch. They include a self service wall, screen-less counters, a waiting area, small meeting rooms and areas, as well as an admin room.

The two planning applications will now be decided on by the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department.