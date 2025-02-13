Plans have been submitted to turn Edinburgh City’s former social club into six new serviced apartments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application for the changes at the former social club at 7 and 8 Baxter’s Place, was lodged with the council on January 30 by Ziydin Properties Limited.

The planning permission bid includes listed building consent for associated alterations to the property at the top of Leith Walk, forming part of a Category-A listed terrace .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application site comprises the first, second, and one half of the third, fourth and attic levels of two former Georgian townhouses built around 1800.

The site is within a mixed-use area with two commercial properties -Taste of Italy and Planet Bar - occupying the ground floors below and projecting outwards from the town houses at street level.

Three of the units proposed will provide two bedrooms and three will provide one bedroom. A reception and check in-out area will be also be provided at the entrance level which will be manned at all times.

The application site at 7 and 8 Baxter's Place in Edinburgh, the site of the former Edinburgh City social club. | City of Edinburgh Council

Physical alterations to facilitate the proposed change of use include the introduction of a door opening between the reception area and the main corridor, and the introduction of a door into a store room from the reception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the planning documents, the applicant promises “outstanding tourist accommodation to UK and international tourists coming to and staying in Edinburgh”.

It added: “There is high degree of activity in the immediate vicinity of the property at all times, contributing to high ambient noise levels in the surrounding area during the day and at night. Guests coming to and departing from the properties in such circumstances will not add noticeably to those activity levels existing.

“As the application seeks permission to change the use of a building last used for commercial purposes - social club - to serviced apartments and does not involve the loss of established residential units, the use should be considered acceptable in principle in light of the economic benefits and sustainable tourism benefits to be derived from it.

“Furthermore it has been conclusively demonstrated that the use will not result in adverse impacts on amenity levels associated with any residential properties in the area thus satisfying all requirements associated with such developments as contained in National Planning Framework 4 and the City Plan 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In light of the considerations outlined, it is respectfully requested that planning permission be granted.”

Click here to sign up 👇

The applicant also highlighted that the serviced accommodation will be permanently manned by staff so that someone will always be available to respond to queries or address any issues should they arise.

The number of guests accepted within the property will be set at a maximum of two for the one bedroom apartments and five for the two bedroom apartments. Smoking within the properties will be prohibited and no pets will be allowed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant will verify the ID of all guests and will select who is allowed to book the property. This will be done through online platforms with additional security and a vetting process required to be completed by guests prior to booking.

Planning permission was granted to change the use of the commercial part of the social club to six flats in February, 2016 and listed building consent was granted to further facilitate the conversion to residential use in January, 2023.

Whilst the resultant works were undertaken to facilitate the change of use of the property from a social club to residential, an examination of the history has revealed that the property has at no time been used for residential purposes. with the only intervening use between its former use as a social club and the present day relating to unauthorised short-term letting purposes.

As a consequence of the operational characteristics described the last lawful use of the property is considered to be as a social club.

This current application, which has so far received no objections or notes of support on the council’s planning portal, will be decided upon by the planning department.