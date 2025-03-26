Plans have been lodged to demolish a private hire taxi firm’s headquarters in Gorgie and build 28 serviced apartments to help meet tourism demand for short-term holiday lets.

SDR Property Developments lodged plans with the council on March 10 for the demolition of the existing Capital Cars taxi garage and office building, and construction of 28 serviced apartments and associated works at 93-101 Gorgie Road, situated through a vennel off the main road, opposite the top of McLeod Street.

The application proposes to demolish the existing taxi hire facility and redevelop the site to form a three-storey serviced apartment building containing 28 serviced apartments with associated facilities. Access to the development shall be via the existing pend, refurbished and pedestrianised.

The Capital Cars taxi office and garage in Gorgie, which would be demolished under the plans. | Kenneth Reid Architects

The applicant states in the planning documents that the proposed use will “help to take the pressure off and reduce demand for short-term let facilities, including housing currently used for short-term let, within the city centre and wider Edinburgh area”.

Stephen Rose, owner of SDR Property Developments and Capital Cars, explained his thinking behind these Gorgie plans for new ‘aparthotels’.

He said: “Because of the Airbnb policies I think there will be a demand from tourists for this place, from tourists not wanting to stay at hotels but who prefer an Airbnb style place.

“We have another application in for similar plans across the road, so I think these aparthotels are a winner and there will be a demand for them given there will be less Airbnbs across the city.

“There will be a sharp decline in Airbnbs in the city so these plans can help fill the gap. It’s quite central as well so great for tourists.

“The site for this one is away from the main road and next to the railway, so not ideal for housing. We think having aparthotels there is perfect.

“It will be good for the area and good for tourists coming to Edinburgh, as like I say, there will be a shortage of short-term accommodation in Edinburgh due to a decline in Airbnbs.”

Speaking about the future of the taxi office, Stephen added: “It’s going to take a couple of years for these plans to come to fruition. We will move the taxi office elsewhere, that wont be a problem.

“I will run the new aparthotels business and the taxi firm - just from a different office elsewhere.”

These plans show the design of the proposed new serviced apartments building. | Kenneth Reid Architects

The site is a back lands site occupying the area formed between the rear of the surrounding tenements and the Shotts railway line between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley.

In the planning documents, the applicant’s agent Cundall added: “The redevelopment of the site in a central location represents sustainable development in terms of transport access and proximity to services and amenity.

“Furthermore, the proposed development will support the existing commercial and residential economy by providing for in-demand short stay accommodation in the area.

“The proposal constitutes the redevelopment and reuse of an existing underused brownfield site and therefore directly accords with current national and local planning policy objectives.

“The proposed development has been carefully aligned and refined following pre-application discussions with the council resulting in a range of amenity and design improvements. These have been implemented with the aim of providing much-needed short stay accommodation facilities to the area without adverse effects to the existing residents and community.

“The proposed development responds to the character of the site and wider area, the neighbouring properties, and any technical constraints.”

The vennel leading from Gorgie Road to the taxi firm's office and garage. | Kenneth Reid Architects

The planning documents say that the proposed development will “create a light well in the setback distance between the northern façade of the building and the tenement rear garden wall to allow adequate sunlight/daylight access and privacy to the adjoining residents”.

Adding: “The proposed development uses high quality finishing materials that will stand the test of time. The design has been informed by and integrates with the surrounding townscape. As such the proposed development is considered to conform to local and national planning policy in related to design.”

Plans to demolish the existing buildings and build a four-storey student accommodation development were rejected by the council’s planning department in 2018.

The City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department will now decide on these latest plans, which have received 17 objections and one note of support on the online planning portal, although the comments are currently private.