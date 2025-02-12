Plans have been submitted to transform part of Leith Docks with a new large business-led development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Site owners Forth Ports Ltd lodged the proposals with the City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department on February 3, seeking planning permission for business, general industrial, storage and distribution, training facility with ancillary retail, food and drink and associated development including parking for 107 vehicles, at The Dry Dock at Harbour 31, located 170 metres west of 31 Bath Road.

Artist's impressions of the proposed new development at Leith Docks. | City of Edinburgh Council

Currently used for industrial port activities, the proposal would transform the site into a dynamic, mixed-use development, catering to a diverse range of businesses, from creatives and visual artists to port-related enterprises and other commercial sectors, while opening up previously inaccessible areas of Leith Docks and reconnecting them with the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development will feature repurposed shipping containers, providing “flexible, inspiring workspaces that respect the site’s industrial heritage while creating a collaborative, professional, and sociable environment”.

An artist's impression of the proposed Dry Dock development in Leith. | City of Edinburgh Council

The plans include 4,500m² of adaptable office space, 600m² of food and beverage spaces and 100m² of retail spaces, as well as 3,000m² of flexible studio space within the existing dock sheds 12 and 13.

The plans include the renovation of the The Grade B Listed Pumping House at the docks, as well as bringing sheds 12 and 13 back to life. The realignment of port operations enables Forth Ports to release land to the south and east of Edinburgh Dock, known as Harbour 31, for alternative use.

An artist's impression of the site viewed from Bath Road. | City of Edinburgh Council

In the planning documents, Forth Ports said: “The proposal responds to identified demand for collaborative, flexible and enjoyable business accommodation targeted to support entrepreneurs in the growing economic sectors and particularly the creative and off-shore energy industries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Dry Dock establishes a strong synergy with neighbouring creative industries, providing an environment that supports their work and lifestyle needs.

“These welcoming public spaces and courtyards also encourage broader community engagement, incorporating a mix of retail, cafés, and flexible areas to attract a wide audience.

“In addition, the design includes opportunities for year-round activation, such as farmers’ markets and events, creating a vibrant, inclusive destination that celebrates Leith’s heritage, enhances its appeal as a hub for innovation and creativity, and ensures a dynamic and sustainable future.”

Another artist's impression of the proposed site at Leith Docks. | City of Edinburgh Council

Leith and the wider Edinburgh waterfront is subject to ongoing regeneration with a significant level of predominantly residential-led mixed use development taking place in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forth Ports added: “The proposal wholly supports the regeneration of Edinburgh’s Waterfront. It supports the economic development of Leith and will open up an area of Leith, rich in cultural heritage, which is not presently accessible to the public.

“The proposed development is primarily for business use, forming part of the mix of uses within Leith. It will provide new flexible business spaces to meet identified demand, supporting the local economy.

“Open space, along with food and beverage and retail facilities, will be accessible to the public. The new public realm will allow access to heritage assets such as the dock and pumping house for the first time.

“As the development will support creative industries and start-up businesses, it is essential to cultivate a vibrant sense of place. By introducing a mix of uses, including food and beverage options and a small retail component, the aim is to attract not only building users but also the general public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This approach will encourage community engagement and interaction. Vibrant and successful places of this nature grow organically over time once the start-up community becomes more established.

“Refurbishment and re-purposing of the three listed buildings within the site, including a surviving historic shed, would be sensitively managed to ensure that the special characteristics of the listed buildings are protected and conserved.

“The development is designed for flexibility, enabling it to evolve and adapt over time in response to demand.”

This map shows the proposed new Leith Docks development site in red. | City of Edinburgh Council

The main body of the eight-acres Leith site is currently predominantly comprised of large open areas of hard-standing and port buildings in port operational use. The proposed development site is a roughly L-shaped area of flat and open brownfield land that covers the original docking peninsula of Edinburgh Dock and the dockside perimeter to the south of it which is partially on the infilled south leg of the dock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of the proposed six buildings is planned to be fully functional from the outset while allowing for future growth, “fostering a dynamic and adaptable community that integrates seamlessly with its surroundings and delivers lasting value”.

The first building is the Southern Container Park, comprising two blocks of four-storey container structures. This area will offer a range of office spaces to accommodate business needs.

Here is how the central courtyard would look if the Leith Docks plans are approved. | City of Edinburgh Council

Sign up today to get all of the latest breaking news directly to your inbox with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to register your interest! 👇

The second building is the Hub, a central feature of the development. This structure will house internal offices, meeting rooms, shared amenities, and flexible co-working spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pumping House will undergo a sensitive refurbishment. The building’s new use will be as a café, providing a welcoming space that activates the public courtyard and brings life to the surrounding area. The Northern Container Park features another set of four-storey structures to be used as office space.

Artist's impression showing how the B-listed Pumping House would fit in with the new development. | City of Edinburgh Coucnil

The final phase introduces a food and beverage zone on the northern side of the dry dock. Sheds 12 and 13 will undergo light-touch refurbishment, and be used for light industrial purposes, storage and some training facilities.

If the plans are approved by the council, Forth Ports hopes to start work on site this year, with the work completed by the end of 2026. Pre-application discussions were undertaken with council officers and Forth Ports engaged with the public and the local community councils during a pre-application consultation.