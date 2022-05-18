Edinburgh private bank Hampden & Co hires head of professional partnerships

Hannah Berridge, who joins the bank from C Hoare & Co, will report to chief commercial officer Andrew Bell.

In her role, she will focus on further building the bank’s relationships with professional service firms and intermediaries including wealth managers, mortgage brokers, financial advisers, solicitors, accountants, family offices and property consultants.

Prior to her stint at C Hoare & Co, Berridge worked as a private banker at Coutts.

She said: “Hampden & Co has experienced growing demand from a broad range of intermediaries in recent years.

“With our focus exclusively on banking, we work in partnership rather than compete with other professionals. We are well-placed to help their clients optimise their borrowing and to safeguard their deposits, whilst providing a highly personalised day-to-day banking service.”

Bell added: “She brings an extensive knowledge of the sector and a proven ability to build and maintain strong relationships with clients and professionals.”

Berridge will be based in the bank’s London office.

Hannah Berridge, Hampden & Co. Picture: Stewart Attwood

Last month, Hampden & Co said it was set to benefit from rising interest rates as it unveiled strong growth in loans and deposits during 2021.

Bosses said the annual results had been driven by a “highly competitive and evolving product suite”, net client growth across the UK, and increased referrals from professional intermediaries.