Edinburgh private bank Hampden & Co hires two directors with combined 60-plus years of experience

Kevin Eagles and Alistair Macpherson come on board as banking directors based in the group’s London and Edinburgh offices, respectively.

Eagles has worked in banking for 33 years in roles with Lloyds Bank, Weatherby’s Private Bank, and with C Hoare & Co, where he spent more than two decades.

Macpherson has more than 30 years’ experience in banking and portfolio management and joins from Homes England where he was a senior manager in the structured real estate finance team. He has previously held roles at Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group and Standard Life.

Alistair Macpherson, Mark Prentice, and Kevin Eagles of Hampden & Co. Picture: Stewart Attwood

At Hampden & Co, the new directors will provide clients with a bespoke banking service including deposits, a range of tailored borrowing and mortgage products, and day-to-day banking. Both will report to head of banking, Mark Prentice, and will work alongside the banking teams in Edinburgh and London.

Graeme Hartop, Hampden & Co’s chief executive, said: “The demand for private banking is constantly evolving and we continue to attract many new clients who value our dedicated, relationship-driven approach. As we grow, we are expanding our team to meet the banking needs of our client base across the UK.”

Prentice added: “Both Kevin and Alistair are highly respected and experienced private bankers who have a proven track-record of building trusted relationships with clients, managing their wealth and supporting their banking needs.”

Hampden & Co enjoyed a record first half after seeing a spike in demand for retirement mortgages.

In August, the bank reported a 47 per cent hike in total income to £8.8 million, with deposits up 21 per cent to £731m and loans and advances up 14 per cent to £434m, compared with the year before.

The business benefited from strong demand for its range of deposit, lending and day-to-day banking services.