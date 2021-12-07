Edinburgh private bank Hampden & Co makes director hire from Adam & Co

Ryan Beattie joins the bank as a banking director after some six years with Adam & Co, which saw its wealth management arm acquired by Canaccord Genuity Group from RBS-owner NatWest Group earlier this year.

Beattie has worked in the banking industry for more than 25 years including roles with National Australia Bank and Clydesdale Bank. He will work alongside Mark Prentice, head of banking, and Hampden’s banking teams in Edinburgh and London.

In line with growing client numbers and a strong financial performance, the group has added to its banking and support teams in London and Edinburgh during 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Prentice and Ryan Beattie of Hampden & Co. Picture: Stewart Attwood

Chief executive Graeme Hartop said: “Ryan is an experienced private banker focused on providing a personalised service that helps people to meet their aspirations. This matches our overall approach at Hampden & Co.

“We continue to welcome new clients, we are adding expertise and talent to help meet their needs, and Ryan brings a wealth of experience and is a strong addition to our team.”

Prentice said: “We have known Ryan for a number of years. He complements our team and we look forward to working with him over the months and years ahead.”

Beattie added: “It’s an exciting time to be joining Hampden & Co as the bank continues to grow and welcome many new clients across the UK.”

In August, Hampden & Co reported a strong first half, with year-on-year double-digit growth in income, deposits and lending.

A message from the Editor: