Edinburgh private bank Hampden & Co unveils key director hiring from rival Adam & Co

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sanders, who joins as a banking director, spent more than 20 years with Adam & Co, most recently as associate director, private banking.

At Hampden & Co, she will provide clients with a “bespoke” banking service including deposits, borrowing and day-to-day banking. Sanders will report to the bank’s head of banking, Mark Prentice, and will work alongside the banking teams in Edinburgh and London.

In line with growing client numbers and a strong financial performance, Hampden & Co has added to its banking, senior management, and support teams during 2022. This includes Hannah Berridge as bead of professional partnerships, and Jon Peake as chief financial officer.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief executive Graeme Hartop said: “The private banking market is changing and we are attracting many new clients who value our relationship-driven approach. As we grow to meet the banking needs of these clients across the UK, we are adding experience to our team while also developing talented people.”

Prentice said: “Gill is a well-respected private banker with an excellent reputation for developing strong partnerships with her clients and who is trusted to manage their wealth. I and the team very much look forward to working with her.”

Sanders added: “Hampden & Co continues to go from strength to strength and has rightly gained an enviable reputation in the market for its client-focused approach. I look forward to bringing my experience to deliver for our clients.”

Hampden & Co was founded in 2010, opening for business in 2015 when it became the first new UK private bank launch in a quarter of a century. It also has offices in London.

Mark Prentice and Gill Sanders of Hampden & Co. Picture: Stewart Attwood

In April, the bank reported strong growth in loans and deposits for the past financial year. Deposits rose by 39 per cent to £696 million, while loans and advances were up 29 per cent to £422m.