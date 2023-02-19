News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: 12 Edinburgh bars, restaurants, cafes and takeaways which are up for sale

Wide range of businesses across Edinburgh are for sale

By Ian Swanson
3 minutes ago

Edinburgh is rich in the number and variety of restaurants, pubs and eateries, so perhaps it’s no surprise that there’s a wide range of hospitality businesses currently up for sale.

From small takeaways to spacious dining venues, they are also scattered across the city.

Here are details of 12 of these properties. More information is available at BusinessesForSale.com.

2. Starbar, New Town

The Starbar, tucked away in Northumberland Place in the New Town is billed as an iconic, traditional Edinburgh pub. It has had the same owner for more than 20 years. Asking price: £40,000.

3. Fat Tony's Takeaway, Mayfield Road

Fat Tony's Takeaway on Edinburgh's Mayfield Road is a well-established fish and chip shop. It is advertised as having an ideal trading location and scope to develop the existing business. Guide price: £20,000.

4. Kaspa's, Gorgie Road

Kaspa's Desserts in Gorgie Road was the first Scottish franchise of the desert house chain and opened in 2018. It has 150 covers in the restaurant and also offers takeaways. and deliveries. Net sales to the end of June 2022 were around £760,000. Guide price: £360,000

