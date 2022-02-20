However, less than six months after that heartbreaking incident, Dropkick Murphy’s, in the city’s Merchant Street, had opened its doors to regulars and new faces alike, completely transforming the building from the burned out – and washed out – shell it had been last year.

It seems the new Irish pub, which reopened yesterday for the first time since the August 2021 inferno, was the place to be.

A Dropkick Murphy’s spokesperson said: “What an amazing opening day. It was great to see all the old faces back and a few new ones. Who would have thought dropkicks would sell 157 espresso martinis in one night?”

The new look Dropkick Murphy's pub has already been a big hit with regulars and newcomers

New comfortable booths have been created in the premises and the live stage has also been reconstructed.

The pub, which now sports eye-catching neon green decor, has also proudly announced it’s first night of live entertainment will be taking place on Friday, April 8 with music from Shebeen and Conor Kelly doing the honours.

The George IV Bridge fire saw Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel called out just after 6am on Tuesday, August 24 last year.

Although the fire had a devastating impact on a number of properties – including the Elephant House cafe where Harry Potter author JK Rowling created some of her famous tales – thankfully no one was killed or seriously hurt in the incident.

A firefighter was taken to hospital for precautionary checks, but released the same morning and a member of the public was treated at the scene.